Rivian posts teaser for R1T and R1S Dual-Motor AWD system

By

Rivian recently teased deliveries of the standard and enhanced versions of the R1T and R1S Dual-Motor AWD.

The EV startup mentioned that the Dual-Motor AWD systems for the R1T and R1S will be available in 2023. In its recent tweet, Rivian also noted that Dual-Motor AWD units will come in two versions: standard and enhanced.

The standard Dual-Motor AWD R1T and R1S are capable of 600 HP and can run 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The enhanced Dual-Motor AWD R1T and R1S have improved capabilities–as specified by the name. Enhanced versions are capable of 700 HP and can run 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

The company also teased the launch of the standard and enhanced Dual-Motor AWD units in a recent letter to Quad-Motor + Max Pack reservation holders. In the letter, Rivian emphasized that both the standard and enhanced Dual-Motor AWD R1T variants have a towing capacity of 11,000 lbs.

Progress report: When our Dual-Motor AWD system is introduced for R1T and R1S next year, you’ll be able to choose a standard version capable of 600 hp and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, or an enhanced version that increases horsepower to approx. 700 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Lz4FE06tIe — Rivian (@Rivian) December 26, 2022

In the letter, the EV company states that it offers price cuts for Dual-Motor AWD reservation holders who ordered their R1T before March 1, 2022. Rivian offered to lower standard Dual-Motor AWD reservations by $4,500. For customers who order the enhanced Dual-Motor AWD configuration, Rivian decreased the price by $2,000.

Reservation holders can pair Dual-Motor AWD units with any of the three battery packs Rivian offers: Standard, Large, and Max. Quad-Motor AWD units can only be paired with the Large Pack in 2023.

Rivian has made many announcements about its lineup over the past few weeks, specifically about the changes customers can expect next year. For instance, Rivian recently announced that R1T orders with Max battery packs will only be available for Dual-Motor AWD configurations next year. Reservation holders who ordered R1Ts with the Quad-Motor + Max Pack configuration were advised to switch to the Large battery pack if they want to accelerate their delivery dates to early 2023.

The R1T Quad-Motor with Large battery pack recently broke records, becoming the electric truck with the highest range on the market. The R1T Quad-Motor with Large Pack has an EPA range of 328 miles. The Quad-Motor drive system costs an extra $8,000 in the United States and $11,000 in Canada. Meanwhile, the Large Pack costs an additional $6,000 in the U.S. and $8,250 in Canada.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Rivian posts teaser for R1T and R1S Dual-Motor AWD system