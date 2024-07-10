By

South Korean battery supplier SK Innovation will host its Global Forum on July 13, 2024, in San Jose, California. The SK Innovation Global Forum will help the company learn about future growth drivers from global energy experts.

Ten executives from SK Innovation affiliates, including SK On CEO Lee Seok-hee. The SK Innovation Global Forum will cover five topics, including secondary batteries, battery thermal runaway prevention technology, geo biz and tech, carbon materials, and open innovation. The discussion will focus on energy strategies for the future and the development of battery technology.

SK Innovation’s biggest investments in recent years have been in the United States with legacy automakers including Ford. In 2021, The South Korean company signed a joint venture agreement with Ford to manufacture electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in the US. The joint venture established BlueOval SK, which concentrates on EV battery development. BlueOval SK is currently hiring for factories in Kentucky and Tennessee.

SK On formed a joint venture with Hyundai, establishing a $5 billion EV battery plant in Barrow County, Georgia. When the joint venture was initially announced, SK On and Hyundai planned to build a $1.88 billion facility producing 20 GWh of batteries annually.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

SK Innovation Global Forum set for July 13 in the United States