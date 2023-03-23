SpaceX Starlink available in Haiti

By

SpaceX officially announced the availability of Starlink internet service in Haiti.

In November 2022, Resscop & Delaorte, Inc. announced that Starlink would be available in Haiti, serving customers in rural and underserved communities. Resscop & Delaorte, Inc. explained the impact Starlink services could have in Haiti.

“Starlink’s services can further support enterprise and government; and be complimentary to existing terrestrial telecommunications providers. Starlink is perfectly suited to support resiliency, redundancy, and quick response communication needs during disasters,” noted the company.

“Starlink views the establishment of the Digital Acceleration program to be of extreme importance to Haiti’s underserved communities. Using reliable satellite broadband, like the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Starlink system, can help make affordable broadband a reality for Haiti,” it added.

Zambia might be the next country to get Starlink internet. In September 2022, Zambia’s President talked with SpaceX officials about Starlink internet service. According to the Special Assistant to the Republic of Zambia–Jito Kayumba–Starlink services would escalate the country’s position in a digital economy.

The services SpaceX offers with Starlink internet can significantly impact the economic development of different communities. Studies have shown that digital connectivity directly affects productivity in companies, workers, etc. SpaceX understands the impact internet connection could have on a community.

