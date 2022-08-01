Chevrolet’s Silverado EV appears in public on Montana roads

By

The Chevrolet Silverado EV was spotted by a Drive reader as the vehicle was being filmed, likely for upcoming commercials.

Earlier this week, The Drive posted a video on Instagram of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV being filmed in downtown Helena, Montana. The Blue truck was seen going up and down the street, followed by a camera car, likely collecting footage to be used in an upcoming advertisement. The spotting comes shortly after the Silverado surpassed a few significant milestones.

In terms of recent achievements, the Chevy Silverado EV recently hit 150,000 reservations (only shortly after hitting 110,000 reservations in February), and only months ago, more specs and info about the vehicle were posted on the Chevy website. The truck is advertised to have a max range of 400 miles, a powertrain capable of 660 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, and a max tow rating of 10,000 pounds. The truck will also feature 4-wheel-steering and Chevrolet’s new “multiflex midgate” bed technology that will allow the back panel of the interior cabin to be folded down. Pricing and a breakdown of specs/options per trim have not yet been released, however, Chevy has stated that the Silverado EV will have a sub-40,000 dollar starting price.

Silverado EV 4-wheel-steering. Credit: Chevrolet Chevy Silverado EV Rear folding panel. Credit: Chevrolet

The specs released for the top-of-the-line model do make the vehicle competitive with Ford’s F-150 Lightning. The Silverado will have 80 more miles of range, make 80 more horsepower and 5 more pound-feet of torque, be rated for 2,300 more pounds of towing, but will lag behind the F-150 Lightning’s 4-second 0-60 by half a second. A promising competitor to the Ford F-150Lightning, however, these specs have yet to be tested and verified in the real world, and this doesn’t account for any changes that Ford may make for the 2023 Lightning.

The question that Chevy is posing to consumers is, “Would you rather go with the traditional F-150, or would you prefer a new approach with new features?” It may turn out that the four-wheel steering or the folding down rear panel win over many customers, but as of now, Chevy hasn’t put the Silverado EV out in the market for consumers to find out. Deliveries are expected to begin in Fall 2023.

