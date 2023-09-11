By

Rivian’s Adventure Network now drives through the Appalachian Mountains.

Rivian opened five charging sites along the legendary Blue Ridge Parkway. The Rivian Adventure Network now drives through 468 miles of the Appalachian Mountains.

The vast Appalachian Mountains pass through every coastal state north of Florida. Moving westward, the Appalachian Mountains hit Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Rivian’s new Adventure Network chargers run from the central to southern Appalachian Mountains.

Five new Rivian Adventure Network charging sites are now open along the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway that winds through the central and southern Appalachian Mountains. Our network continues to grow, opening up new corridors with quality fast charging. https://t.co/hx1sMYYu1i pic.twitter.com/lOPJd6Q7ML — Rivian (@Rivian) September 6, 2023

The Rivian Adventure Network’s charging sites along Blue Ridge Parkway are in Virginia and North Carolina. The new Rivian charging sites are listed below.

Front Royal, VA – 6 DC fast chargers, pull-through trailer access

Waynesboro, VA – 6 DC fast chargers, pull-through trailer access

Roanoke, VA – 6 DC fast chargers, pull-through trailer access, 3 Waypoints (level 2) chargers

Meadows of Dan, VA – 6 DC fast chargers, pull-through trailer access, 2 Waypoints (level 2) chargers

Blowing Rock, NC – 6 DC fast chargers, pull-through trailer access

Rivian’s Adventure Network is currently expanding through the eastern United States. As of this writing, Rivian chargers are installed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and those recently installed along Blue Ridge Parkway. The EV automaker is actively working on additional charging sites for the Adventure Network, including one in Atlanta, GA.

Rivian also plans to install chargers in Newark, DE, and Belcamp, MD, to provide service to R1 owners traveling between Washington, D.C., and New York. The company also plans to expand the Adventure Network to Hagerstown, MD, and Breezewood, PA.

“The Rivian Adventure Network is lighting up dark areas of the map with quality fast charging and opening new corridors for Rivian drivers to explore,” noted Rivian’s Sr. Charging Network Analyst Penny Bach.

In June, Rivian announced it would adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). The company elaborated that R1 owners could charge at Tesla’s Superchargers across the United States by 2024. Between the Rivian Adventure Network and the Tesla Supercharger Network, R1 owners’ charging needs seem covered—whether they are going on an adventure or just going about their daily lives.

