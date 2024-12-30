This tech reviewer sold his Tesla Cybertruck in favor of another EV

By

One tech and vehicle reviewer has announced that he has sold his Tesla Cybertruck over the weekend, noting that he did so because he simply prefers another electric vehicle (EV) he owns.

On Sunday, tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, shared an Instagram story saying that he had sold his Tesla Cybertruck, as spotted by X user BrianX2023. When asked why, Brownlee went on to confirm the news on X, but without disclosing too many details as to why he sold the Cybertruck, he did provide a short answer noting that he just prefers another electric truck in his ownership.

Ultimately, vehicle ownership simply comes down to preference, and while Brownlee had largely shared positive words about the Cybertruck during his ownership of the vehicle, he said the short version of his reason behind the sale was that he simply likes his Rivian R1T better.

When pressed for if he was affiliated somehow with Rivian due to a positive review of the R1S, Brownlee highlighted that he has “no affiliation with either company.”

“I own no stock in either company (or any that I cover),” Brownlee wrote. “I just… like certain products.”

Some users were quick to point out that non-Tesla vehicles won’t include the company’s Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software or other Tesla-exclusive features, while some noted that it isn’t abnormal for YouTube creators to regularly buy and sell vehicles. It’s also worth noting that Brownlee had a launch edition “Foundation Series” Cybertruck, though the company is now selling its non-launch edition versions of the EV.

Brownlee released a follow-up video to his initial review of the Cybertruck in March, after he had driven the vehicle for 2,000 miles over a month-long period. In it, Brownlee said the EV was “already iconic,” adding that he ultimately thought it brought a lot more joy into the world than hate based on his experiences driving it around.

You can see MKBHD’s review of the Cybertruck from March below.

In the past, Brownlee has caught some heat for being particularly harsh in some of his vehicle reviews, especially after originally gaining notability reviewing smaller tech products before adding automotive videos to his repertoire late last year.In February, Brownlee was criticized for calling the Fisker Ocean the “worst car he’s ever reviewed,” after he detailed a strange encounter with the company well before even reviewing the EV.

Throughout this year, Brownlee has also done reviews on the Lucid Air, the VW ID.Buzz, the Kia EV9, the Vinfast VF8, and a number of other vehicles, even including Tesla’s newly unveiled Cybercab. Earlier this month, he also shared a video on his favorite EVs in multiple categories, calling the new Model 3 design the most improved car with the refreshed release along with giving shoutouts to the company’s vast, reliable Supercharger network.

