Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations

Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023.

Tesla Cybertruck Production

Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga Texas, and might deliver a few Cybertrucks by the end of the year. The company will probably concentrate on Cybertruck production this year, with first deliveries likely starting in the second half.

Cybertruck bodies were spotted at Tesla’s Texas HQ in the weeks leading up to the new year. In early December, a Cybertruck rear megacast was seen at Giga Texas. Later that same month, equipment for the Cybertruck assembly line also started arriving at the Texas HQ.

The EV manufacturer might also be working on a smaller two-door Cybertruck concept. However, it will likely focus on the Cybertruck that it unveiled a few years ago.

Tesla Model 3 Revamp

First on Tesla’s list is the Model 3 revamp, otherwise known as “Project Highland.” The revamped Model 3 is expected to introduce updates to the all-electric sedan’s interior, infotainment system, and other crucial features.

People familiar with the Project Highland noted that Tesla managed to decrease the Model 3’s components. The revamped Model 3 would also get a better display. At the Q3 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that next-generation Tesla vehicles might utilize the company’s smaller platform.

“But at this point, we’ve done the engineering for Cybertrucks and for Semi. So, it’s obviously against what we’re working on, which is the next-generation vehicle, which will be probably about the cost of 3 and Y platform. It will be smaller, to be clear,” Musk said.

Tesla Gigafactories and Other Projects

Tesla is still ramping up production at Giga Texas, Giga Berlin, and its Megafactory. The company’s other factories, including the Fremont Factory, Giga Nevada, and Giga Shanghai, will likely continue to improve and grow.

Tesla is also expected to announce the location of its next gigafactory. The top contenders seem to be Mexico, Canada, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Besides the Model 3—and possibly work on the company’s smaller vehicle—and the start of Cybertruck production, Tesla is also ramping Semi production. So the company’s gigafactories will be plenty busy year-round.

Tesla China’s Big Boss Gets Bigger Role

Elon Musk may also give Tesla China boss Tom Zhu more responsibilities at the company, which would be a big transition for Tesla. Zhu is expected to take on a bigger role in Tesla as its new Global Operations manager, as per previous reports.

Tesla has not confirmed Zhu’s new role at the company, but he has already stepped down as Tesla China’s main legal representative and some people have bid farewell to him on Weibo.

Zhu and his team of engineers from China have been spending time at the Fremont Factory and Giga Texas. They have also allegedly been working closely on Cybertruck production preparations.

Tesla still has a bunch of products in development, like the Roadster and the humanoid robot Optimus. Plus, Tesla has yet to officially unveil its $25,000 vehicle, dubbed by some in the EV community as the Model 2. Then there are updates for Full Self-Driving and Autopilot and 4680 production. As 2023 continues, Tesla will likely add more events to its packed schedule.

