Tesla has launched its latest-gen Powerwall in this U.S. territory

Tesla has launched its latest generation home battery system in another U.S. territory as the company’s energy business continues to roll the new technology out in markets around the world.

In a post on X on Monday, Tesla Energy announced that the Powerwall 3 is now available in Puerto Rico, following the company’s launch of a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in the U.S. territory last year. Tesla also launched the next-generation Powerwall across the rest of the U.S. earlier this year, and in other countries, including Canada, Germany, and still others.

Tesla Powerwall 3 launch and recent milestones

Tesla officially launched the Powerwall 3 on its website in the U.S. in February, though the company had been quietly starting installing them in the country throughout much of last year. In addition to starting to deploy the Powerwall 3 in a variety of markets throughout this year, Tesla has also reached several production, delivery, and other milestones in 2024.

Most recently, Tesla announced last month that its Powerwall production team at Gigafactory Nevada had built over 1,000 units in a single day. The same production team produced more than 500 Powerwall units in a single shift in August.

As of Q3, Tesla had deployed over 750,000 Powerwall units globally, of which more than 100,000 are participating in the company’s VPP programs—which effectively create giant, distributed batteries from a region’s Powerwall owners during times of peak energy demand.

Puerto Rico’s VPP program has the potential to become the company’s largest VPP program yet, with around 75,000 Powerwall owners around the time it launched last November. Tesla also details the Puerto Rico VPP program on its website here.

To be sure, most of the Powerwalls involved in these VPPs and deployed throughout the world are still comprised of Tesla’s Powerwall 2 units, though the Powerwall 3 has been rolling out to more and more countries and regions.

Tesla Energy: production and delivery scales for this high-margin business

The news of Tesla widening the reach of its Powerwall 3 also comes as this year comes to an end, a year during which Elon Musk predicted the energy business would make some substantial strides. In addition to the Powerwall being produced and delivered in high volumes, Tesla’s grid-scale Megapack batteries have been going online more frequently than ever, living up to Musk’s predicted hype.

Heading into 2024, Musk said he expected Tesla Energy to grow into its highest-margin business, and predicted that the energy sector’s sales growth rate would outpace that of its automotive arm. In the third quarter, Tesla Energy reached a record gross profit margin of 30.5 percent, along with delivering a record 6.9 GWh of energy products to drive the company past its full-year 2023 energy deployments.

