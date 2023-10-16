Tesla adjusts new Model 3 timeframes in Europe as first deliveries near

By

Tesla has revised and adjusted delivery timeframes for the new Model 3+, also referred to as the Model 3 Highland, in Europe.

After Tesla launched the new Model 3 last month, deliveries of the vehicle are nearing, and the first people to receive the revised version of the company’s best-selling sedan now have a more refined timeframe.

Tesla previously listed Model 3+ delivery timeframes between October and November for the base trim and between November and December for the Dual Motor configuration.

Now, Tesla has revised these time frames to between two and six weeks:

Deliveries were expected to occur in October, and there is still a chance that the first Model 3+ will make it to a customer before the end of the month.

We have reported on Gigafactory Shanghai pumping out Model 3+ units for some time, and the factory has had little to no problems ramping up the production of the new design.

Additionally, these units have been followed by various logistics trackers, who have indicated the Model 3+ units from China will arrive in Europe this month.

Several units have already touched ground in some countries. Morten Grove reported that the first Model 3+ was registered in Norway just six days ago.

Tesla brought several new improvements to the Model 3+, including a newly designed front end and several interior improvements, which aim to make the all-electric sedan updated and more premium.

Initially launched in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Tesla should be bringing the vehicle to the U.S. and North American markets early next year, as public road testing is still underway in the States.

