Tesla begins trimming salaried positions to make way for hourly employees

By

Tesla has started trimming some of the positions as a part of Elon Musk’s plan to cut 10 percent of the company’s salaried workforce. With the cuts, Tesla will be able to hire more hourly employees that will be responsible for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing.

CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees earlier this month stating that some executive positions would be eliminated. It was a part of Musk’s plan to eliminate remote work from Tesla’s employment strategy, but the CEO still intended to increase the headcount of its hourly employees.

“Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%, as we have become overstaffed in many areas,” Musk wrote in the email, obtained by @WholeMarsBlog. “Note, this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs, or installing solar. Hourly headcount will increase.”

A report from Business Insider shows that at least fourteen Tesla executives have stated on LinkedIn that their positions have been eliminated. Teslarati reported on a Singapore’s Tesla executive being axed from his role, while BI mentions several other employees who have been relieved following Musk’s plans. One of which was a CGI animation lead, who has been at Tesla for over six years.

“I am saddened to go,” the employee said, according to the report. “I truly did enjoy my job, and I am proud of the work that I’ve produced.”

The omittance of salaried and executive employees to make way for more hourly workers aligns with Tesla’s current goals, which are to increase production as order banks extend. Tesla has struggled with keeping up with production and delivery dates on some of its customers’ vehicles. This has been primarily caused by increased EV demand, which, when coupled with ramping production facilities and plant shutdowns like in China, can spell trouble in the overall consensus. However, Tesla’s problem is not necessarily a bad one.

Tesla will increase its hourly headcount, which includes production associates for both batteries and vehicles, as a part of its plan to limit salaried positions. Tesla had nearly 100,000 people in its workforce at the end of 2021. While the salaried cuts are already happening, this could potentially expand as the automaker’s Career’s website continues to have hundreds, or perhaps thousands, of listed positions.

Musk has also noted his concerns for a coming recession, which could be another strategy to protect Tesla during a tough economic time.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla begins trimming salaried positions to make way for hourly employees