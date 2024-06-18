Tesla China starts new Model 3 Performance deliveries

By

When pre-sales of the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance were opened in China this April, customers were informed that initial deliveries of the top-tier all-electric sedan were expected to start sometime in the third quarter. As it turned out, Tesla China would be starting deliveries of the new Model 3 Performance earlier than expected.

In an announcement on Chinese social media, Tesla China noted that deliveries of the reengineered Model 3 Performance have begun. The EV maker highlighted the vehicle’s 0-100 km/h time of 3.1 seconds and its top speed of 261 km/h in its announcement. Posters that was shared by Tesla also highlighted that the new Model 3 Performance features “the acceleration performance of a million-level luxury car.”

Tesla China’s poster is not inaccurate at all, as the reengineered Model 3 Performance’s specs — particularly its acceleration — are typically found in vehicles that cost significantly more. And considering that the Model 3 Performance is actually a comfortable car with practical features and novel capabilities like Autopilot, it is quite a steal at its RMB 335,900 ($46,300) starting price.

The journey of the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance in China was quite long. Initially, the electric vehicle maker opened the orders for the reengineered Model 3 in September 2023, though the only variants that were available at the time were the entry-level Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and the mid-tier Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD).

The new Model 3 Performance was not launched in China until late April 2024, as noted in a CNEV Post report. At the time, pre-sales of the vehicle started at RMB 335,900, and Tesla China’s order page indicated that the first deliveries of the reengineered Model 3 Performance would start sometime in Q3 2024. Official sales of the new Model 3 Performance started in early June, and much to consumers’ appreciation, the vehicle’s launch price was the same as its pre-sale cost of RMB 335,900 before options.

The reengineered Tesla Model 3 has a lot of competition in China, especially from local automakers like Xiaomi EV, whose SU7 all-electric sedan was benchmarked against the Model 3. So far, customers who wish to place an order for the new Model 3 Performance in China are expected to wait just 1-6 weeks before they can take delivery of the reengineered top-tier all-electric sedan.

Tesla China starts new Model 3 Performance deliveries