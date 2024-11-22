By

Stellantis is considering moving production to lower-cost countries like Mexico to prepare for President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

President Trump vowed to impose 60% tariffs on goods from China and 20% levies on imports from the rest of the world. Trump’s tariffs are making companies like Stellantis rethink their supply chain and production setup.

“It’s obviously part of all the scenario planning we’re doing,” she said in an interview at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday, noting that no decisions have been made.

“One question they’re addressing is: “How do we need to think about manufacturing and sourcing strategies given where tariffs or the administrative decisions could go?” noted Chris Feuell, who is in charge of Stellantis’ Ram brand.

According to BNN Bloomberg, Feuell also mentioned concerns about Trump axing the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. She stated that losing the purchase credit might hurt EV adoption since electric vehicles are already too pricey for consumers.

Stellantis is struggling to maintain profitability this year. While it wants to continue exploring EV launches, it is open to offering other new energy vehicles to boost sales.

“It’s important to stay true to our strategy. If we need to pivot with regard to the mix that those products represent, then that is certainly an option for us to take a look at,” said Feuell.

