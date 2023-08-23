Tesla Cybertruck production candidate revealed by CEO Elon Musk

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the production candidate Cybertruck design on X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier today.

The Cybertruck has been in development for four years, and recently, the hype surrounding the all-electric pickup has intensified as more sightings of the truck have been shared.

Over the past week, for example, the truck has been spotted on various roads throughout the United States, being transported to several locations, including Tesla’s Fremont Factory.

Musk revealed on X today that he “Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Giga Texas,” giving us a look at what Tesla will bring to the table when deliveries begin.

Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/S0kCyGUBFD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

As you can see, Musk wears a large smile inside of the Cybertruck from the driver’s seat.

Interestingly, a lot has changed with the Cybertruck since it was first unveiled in November 2019. Most notably, the size and dimensions of the pickup were reduced by around 3 percent, Musk said in 2021, as it needed to fit in the Boring Company tunnel.

However, other details have been revealed more recently, including changes to the interior, which will not include a passthrough from the cabin to the bed, and the omittance of the bench seat in the front row.

However, the truck shown in this picture looks better than ever. It is clean, void of panel gaps, and gives us our best look at what the Cybertruck will be when deliveries begin.

Tesla has not yet revealed a date for the Delivery Event it detailed earlier this year, nor has it released pricing or configuration details as of yet. These are still up in the air, although Musk has hinted at potential price points for the Cybertruck, there is no concrete indication of what the price will be as of yet.

Tesla detailed three configurations in late 2019; Single, Dual, and Tri-Motor powertrains. They were priced at $39,990, $49,990, and $69,990, respectively.

