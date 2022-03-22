Elon Musk keeps Tesla tradition alive by dancing during Giga Berlin’s first Model Y handovers

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in high spirits as he helped deliver the first customer Model Y units from Gigafactory Berlin. Videos from the handover event, which are now being shared online, reveal that Musk danced for a bit while the Model Ys were being delivered.

Needless to say, Musk appears to have picked up a couple of new moves since holding the first deliveries of the Made-in-China Model 3 at Giga Shanghai back in January 2020. During that event, Musk surprised everyone by gracing Giga Shanghai’s audience with an impromptu routine. In both Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin, Musk’s brief dances appear to be a hit with the audience, with many cheering for the CEO.

Considering everything that Tesla had to go through to get the necessary permissions for Gigafactory Berlin to start operations, Musk’s optimism today is understandable. Giga Berlin, after all, was initially set to start vehicle production sometime last year, but a series of delays and loud opposition from critics caused the project to progress slower than expected. By the end of 2021, it was evident that Giga Berlin would not be able to produce cars yet, much to the chagrin of EV enthusiasts.

But while Giga Berlin was bogged down by delays in 2021, the tides shifted this 2022. Earlier this month, the massive electric vehicle facility was granted its final environmental permit. It was a long and tedious process to get to that point, but it opened the door for the company to start producing its Made-in-Germany Model Y. Tesla appeared to have completed the requirements for the facility’s final 400 ancillary provisions as well, which all but ensured that vehicle production was allowed in Giga Berlin.

🇩🇪🇩🇪 Danke Deutschland!! 🇩🇪🇩🇪 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2022

Elon Musk has shared his appreciation for Giga Berlin and Germany, thanking Germany on Twitter. Following this event, Giga Berlin is expected to ramp its vehicle production, hopefully helping the company boost its output this year. It might take some time before Gigafactory Berlin produces volumes that are on the level of the Fremont Factory or Gigafactory Shanghai, but the facility’s contributions to the company this year would likely be tangible.

Elon Musk has set expectations high for Gigafactory Berlin. Apart from the facility producing Germany-made Tesla vehicles — which would likely feature stellar quality inside and out — Giga Berlin would also be home to the company’s most advanced paint shop. Musk has hinted that vehicles produced in the Grunheide-based factory would be offered with unique shades that are unavailable today, such as Deep Crimson, which the CEO noted is his personal favorite.

