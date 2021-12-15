Tesla’s FSD program defended by Jim Cramer: “I think we need it”

By

Mad Money host Jim Cramer has spoken out in defense of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving and Autopilot programs, both of which are designed to eventually make driving safer by allowing vehicles to take over more and more of a human driver’s tasks. According to Cramer, such technologies have the potential to save lives since the toll of human driving errors is substantial.

Cramer’s comments were made following Elon Musk and his youngest child, Baby X’s appearance at TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year event. The Mad Money host noted that while Baby X stole the spotlight several times during his dad’s interview, Musk became quite serious when he talked about Tesla, particularly its autonomous driving efforts. Cramer noted that Tesla’s work in this sphere is important, as the world loses a large number of people to traffic-related incidents every year.

Jim Cramer on FSD: We’ve lost millions of people to car accidents around the world over the years, yet this is somehow never part of the discourse around autonomous driving; Every time there’s an autonomous driving accident, the press treats it like it’s the end of the world. pic.twitter.com/zwTLgFlBbB — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 15, 2021

“The first point he made was about the notion of autonomous driving. He thinks it’s just a matter of time before we realize that an AI-driven car is much safer than a human (driven) car because machines don’t get drunk (and) they do not drive when they’re half asleep. Look, we’ve lost millions of people to car accidents around the world over the years, yet this is somehow never part of the discourse around autonomous driving. He wants to change that,” Cramer said.

The Mad Money host then mentioned how the coverage of accidents involving autonomous cars is not really that objective in the media. This was especially true if one were to consider that regular traffic accidents, which involve human drivers, happen so frequently that they rarely get reported in media outlets anymore.

“Eventually, we’re going to a point where autonomous cars can simply anticipate things far better than human-driven ones… Musk has become an evangelist for this kind of technology, and I think we need it because every time there’s an autonomous driving accident, the press treats it like it’s the end of the world, even though accidents — fatal accidents — happen with human drivers. They don’t even get into the papers anymore. We need Musk to champion this cause, and we need others to follow,” Cramer said.

Tesla’s work in the autonomous driving sphere has been quite impressive. While Elon Musk’s previous estimates about Tesla’s FSD and Autopilot’s full capabilities have been proven as too optimistic, the company is inching closer towards its target. Just recently, for example, FSD Beta completed a zero intervention drive on one of America’s most dangerous roads. The program has also remained very safe, despite Tesla adding more FSD Beta testers following the rollout of its Safety Score system.

