Tesla’s Megapack Megafactory in Lathrop is abuzz in activity

A look at Tesla’s facilities such as Gigafactory Texas and the Fremont Factory would show that the electric vehicle maker is putting the pedal to the metal as 2022 comes to a close. But if recent images of the company’s Lathrop Megafactory are any indication, it appears that Tesla Energy is also digging deep to end the year on a strong note.

Tesla’s Megafactory, which is located in Lathrop, California, produces the company’s flagship battery storage product, the Megapack. The facility held its groundbreaking ceremony last year, and just a few months ago, Tesla posted a video on social media inviting interested applicants to apply for a post in the facility. In its post, Tesla noted that the Megafactory is “manufacturing the future of energy storage.”

At the @Tesla mega pack factory in Lathrop and things are getting done! Tesla fundamentals are high and I can't wait to see the Q4 results #TeslaEnergy #tesla $tsla #MEGAPACK pic.twitter.com/NbYTjt4LAA — TOC San Joaquin Valley (@SjvTesla) December 20, 2022

Recent drone images and footage taken by members of the Tesla community have indicated that the Megafactory is currently abuzz with activity. A video posted by D. Reyes on Twitter showed the Megafactory’s holding lots being filled with Megapacks that are ready for delivery. Images shared on Twitter by the TOC San Joaquin Valley group show that the facility’s parking lot was filled with employee vehicles as well.

$TSLA megafactory. Apparently my drone sucks and doesn’t go very far. I’ll get better equipment and try to go next week to cover the entire complex. It’s pretty massive pic.twitter.com/KsrGxQAeS9 — D. Reyes (@MarketMaven2022) December 19, 2022

Later comments from the Tesla Owners Club group noted that the Megafactory is currently operating around the clock. This suggests that Tesla Energy is pushing hard, likely as hard as the company’s electric vehicle division, to ensure that the business can produce and deliver as many Megapack batteries to consumers as possible before the end of the year.

Tesla’s Megapack batteries are a crucial component of the company’s plans for a sustainable energy future. And so far, the product has been successful. As noted by Tesla in its Q3 2022 Update Letter, the company’s energy storage deployments have been on the rise, increasing by 62% year-over-year in Q3 to 2.1 GWh. In the Update Letter, Tesla noted that this growth was particularly impressive considering the chip shortage.

“Demand for our storage products remains in excess of our ability to supply. We are in the process of ramping production at our dedicated 40 GWh Megapack factory in Lathrop, California, to address the growing demand,” Tesla wrote.

