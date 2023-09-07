Tesla brings back an old Easter Egg with its new Model 3

By

Tesla has brought back an old Easter Egg with its new Model 3, as the freshly-designed “Highland” features a light show that coordinates exterior illumination with a specific soundtrack.

Perhaps one of the first things that ever became a viral sensation involving a Tesla was the Model X light show that features the Trans Siberian Orchestra and the electric car’s falcon wing doors.

For years, people knew Teslas as “the cars that dance,” and because of this feature, they were noted as some of the coolest cars on the road during the mid-2010s.

Upon the release of the new Model 3 “Highland,” as it has been referred to since late last year, Tesla is reintroducing this old Easter Egg into its new iteration of the mass market sedan, according to video captured at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Germany.

First time ever the @tesla lightshow was filmed on the new Tesla model 3 refresh/Highland in Europe!

Great view of the headlights on the front of the car also.

The show features a variety of interesting flashes and light patterns that coincide with a new soundtrack. The sequencing of the lights and the music is perfect, as you can see in the video, and the Easter Egg is just the first that has been found on the new Model 3 design.

Tesla released details regarding the Highland Model 3 late last week as it finally arrived in various configurations in Asia, Europe, and even in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. It seems the vehicle has finally been completed, and the early builds of the car are set to be delivered to customers as soon as October.

The Model 3 Highland features a redesigned front end and various interior improvements, including ventilated seating, ambient lighting, and a new steering wheel. Tesla has been working on the Model 3 redesign for over a year. There is no timetable for the new Model 3’s potential release in the United States.

