Tesla Model S Plaid dismantles previous EV hot lap record by nearly five seconds

A Tesla Model S Plaid driven by professional electric vehicle driver Blake Fuller recently dismantled the previous EV hot lap record at Sebring Raceway in Highlands County, Florida, which was not close. The all-electric Model S Plaid broke the record by nearly five seconds in one of the craziest time trial laps we’ve ever seen.

The Model S Plaid in the video is the same vehicle that competed in the 100th International Hill Climb at Pikes Peak International just two months ago on June 26. That car was also driven by Fuller, who holds two records and Pikes Peak and both EV records at another Hill Climb event held at Mt. Washington in Gorham, New Hampshire.

Now, the Tesla Model S Plaid, without any of the bells and whistles that come with high-performance EV track racing, is already a work of art regarding speed and acceleration. The Model S Plaid was brought out by Tesla to basically give nobody else a chance at even coming close, especially in terms of non-hypercar categories. While some cars have come along with the reputation as the next big thing, the Plaid is still here and running amuck amongst its competitors. Straight from the Fremont Factory, the Model S plaid packs 1,020 horsepower and an insane 0-60 MPH acceleration rate of just 1.9 seconds.

Running a stock powertrain with Carbon Ceramic front brakes and wheels from Unplugged Performance, the Model S Plaid took on the 3.741-mile Sebring Raceway in Florida. It easily took over the title as the fastest EV to ever grace the track. The previous record was set at 2:24.906, and the Model S Plaid had no issues breaking that with a time of 2:19.999, narrowly avoiding the 2:20 lap time.

For clarification, however, this is not the fastest lap ever run at Sebring, unfortunately. That was run in 2019 at the 1,000 Miles of Sebring Event when Kamui Kobayashi ran a Toyota TS050 Hybrid to the lightning-fast lap time of 1:41.800.

As for the Model S Plaid, you can buy one for yourself right now at Tesla.com. It still remains Tesla’s flagship sedan, and while it may not be the company’s most popular or most affordable vehicle, it continues to dismantle some of the most high-powered performance vehicles in the EV space from the record books, practically rewriting history by etching its name in several prestigious track trophy cases.

