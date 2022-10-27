Tesla Model Y is the best selling vehicle in Europe in September

By

The Tesla Model Y continues to succeed worldwide, most recently being recognized as Europe’s best-selling vehicle in September.

Thanks in large part to Tesla’s continuing production ramp and their new European facility outside of Berlin, the company is finally able to capitalize on the enormous demand for their vehicles in Europe. According to research conducted by JATO Dynamics, as reported by Reuters, the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in Europe in September.

In September alone, Tesla racked up 29,367 Model Y registrations in Europe, up by 227% compared to the same time last year. The Tesla narrowly lead the ever-popular Peugeot 208 in second place and the Dacia Sandero in third.

Given that the Tesla Model Y has already been reported as the best-selling vehicle in Germany and the second best-selling vehicle in the U.K. in September, it is no surprise that it was able to control the entire continent. Nonetheless, this is an incredible accomplishment for what is ostensibly a luxury vehicle, with a starting price far above the industry average.

As noted by Reuters, Tesla’s Giga Berlin facility is likely a huge factor in this achievement. However, there are likely other factors at play. For one, Tesla was long building demand for the Model Y in Europe since it was launched in North America. This plays into the company’s ability to build up years worth of reservations and, even today, a current waiting period for their in-demand crossover SUV.

Tesla is also seizing upon an ideal moment in the European car market. The energy crisis and government regulations regarding gas vehicles are slowly pushing more and more people to electric vehicles. At the same time, Tesla’s vast charging network makes their vehicles an obvious choice for buyers looking for a no-hassle ownership experience.

This leads to the question, where is the ceiling on Tesla demand? The company cannot continue to sell vehicles at BMW prices and expect Volkswagen-like sales stats forever; either the market will become saturated, or Tesla will need to expand into more affordable offerings. But at least for now, it remains unclear where that “ceiling” will be.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Tesla Model Y is the best selling vehicle in Europe in September