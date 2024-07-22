By

Elon Musk recently provided an update on Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. Musk believes Tesla will start producing Optimus by next year.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026,” commented Elon Musk in an X post.

Earlier this month, Tesla included the Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot in its exhibit for the 2024 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China. Musk later shared that Optimus 2.0, featuring a new design for the Tesla bot, will be complete by the end of the year. He teased that Tesla Optimus’ new design “is something special.

In March, a Tesla job post suggested that the company would start conducting field tests with Optimus. The job cost called for an experienced Technical Program Manager who would “drive the deployment of robots for trial applications. The job post hints that Tesla has been conducting Optimus field tests in its gigafactories across the United States. So, Musk’s prediction for Optimus’ initial production and use might be accurate.

However, Musk’s prediction can change depending on Tesla’s ongoing work on Optimus. He previously estimated that Optimus would be ready to sell externally by the end of 2025. Based on his recent statement, the timeline has moved a little.

Tesla Optimus production is estimated to start in 2025