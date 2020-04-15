Tesla Q1 2020 Earnings Call with Elon Musk set for April 29

Tesla will be posting its Q1 2020 financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 following the close of market that day. The company will release a brief advisory link to the Q1 202 Update Letter on the Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Additionally, the regular Q&A session is scheduled for 3:30 PM PST (6:30 PM EST), where investors and analysts will discuss the electric carmaker and energy company’s financial results, production rates, and outlook for the future.

FactSet estimated Tesla’s Q1 deliveries at 91,964 units, a number that was not revised after both Giga Shanghai and Fremont closed for production because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Tesla fell just short of these predictions, with 88,400 units delivered and 102,672 produced. Even though both of the company’s vehicle manufacturing plants were closed for extended periods, Tesla managed to come within striking distance of the estimated targets.

Tesla has picked production back up in China, and while Shanghai has reopened and started churning out Model 3 sedans, Fremont has been closed since the production shift ended on March 23. The plant, along with Giga New York, is planned to reopen on May 4.

The closing of both production facilities certainly hindered Tesla’s production and delivery numbers, but the company seems to be happy with the results of Q1 even though there were shortcomings. “Model Y production started in January and deliveries began in March, significantly ahead of schedule. Additionally, our Shanghai factory continued to achieve record levels of production, despite significant setbacks,” the Q1 2020 Deliveries and Production report stated.

Tesla also noted that 2020’s Q1 was the most successful first three months of the year in company history.

On top of the impressive Q1 performance, “despite significant setbacks,” Tesla’s stock has been one of the biggest movers on Wall Street recently. After enjoying a 96% gain in the past four weeks, the company has won over firms like Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs, who have both increased price targets amidst the company’s impressive climb.

Additionally, Tesla has announced new variants of the Model 3 will be available in China where the company has managed to increase deliveries and vehicle registrations despite a slowing automotive market. Tesla China saw a 450% increase in registrations from February to March and also reopened several of its retail locations. Among the reopenings was its store located in Wuhan, which has been recognized as the epicenter of the virus.