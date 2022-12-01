First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event

By

Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.

Minimal Duck is attending the Tesla Semi delivery event and shared the following photos with us. Teslarati asked him to share his thoughts about the event, and he said, “The future is here!”

In November, Martin Viecha, Tesla’s investor relations head, said that the Tesla Semi may be his favorite of all the Tesla products. “Most people in the investment community (including large holders) that I speak to didn’t believe it’s possible to make a 500-mile, fully loaded Class 8 truck,” he tweeted.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

