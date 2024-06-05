By

Tesla Sentry Mode helped police find and arrest a suspect in a case where a shooter was charged with Intent to Murder, along with several other charges, in Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, a shooting that occurred in the city of Revere, Massachusetts, sent a victim to the hospital after he was struck with a bullet in the stomach following a confrontation.

The confrontation was recorded by a Tesla in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop grocery store. The repeater cameras on the Tesla were able to capture the entire event, including when a shooter exited a vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victim.

The shooter then fled in a black SUV while the victim was assisted by nearby witnesses who ran into the store for help.

Police employed the help of the Tesla and its Sentry Mode feature, which captures events that occur nearby, to help identify the suspect. Jeremy Carl Taylor-Tripp, a 20-year-old, was identified, located, and arrested by police thanks to the Sentry Mode cameras capturing the shooting.

Taylor-Tripp was charged with Intent to Murder, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Ammunition without an FID card, and Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to local ABC affiliate WCVB.

Sentry Mode is one of Tesla’s most unique features and has been helpful in solving vandalism cases in the past. However, it has had its moments where it has been responsible for assisting authorities in more sinister cases, like this one, and an attempted murder case in the past.

Tesla has also made various attempts to increase the efficiency of the Sentry Mode feature by decreasing its phantom drain. The company also has made it possible to stream recorded events from your smartphone.

