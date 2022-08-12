Tesla to sponsor MLSysConf, has top 7 GPU supercluster in the world

By

Tesla will be sponsoring the Machine Learning & Systems Conference (MLSYS) and showing its recently upgraded GPU, according to Tim Zaman, an Engineering Manager at Tesla. Tesla recently upgraded its GPU supercomputer to 7360 A-100(80GB) GPUs which now makes it Top-7 by GPU count.

Any other “car companies” out there sponsoring AI / machine learning conferences? 🤔 $TSLA https://t.co/fkQvxQZmP2 — Just Wondering (@tesla10trillion) August 12, 2022

Launched in 2020, the 80GB version of the NVIDIA A100 is twice the capacity with just over 2 terabytes per second of memory bandwidth. This allows data to be fed quickly to the A100.

The NVIDIA A100 80GB delivers up to a 3x speedup and enables the training of the largest models with more parameters that fit within a single HGX-powered server which combines the company’s A100 Tensor Core GPUs with high-speed interconnects to form the world’s most powerful servers.

The MLSYS conference s an in-person-only event and attendees need to be wearing masks, vaccinated, and practicing social distancing. The conference aims to identify best practices and design principles for learning systems in the fields of machine learning and systems.

Topics will include:

Efficient model training, inference, and serving

Privacy and security for ML applications

Fairness, interpretability, and explainability for ML applications

ML programming models and abstractions

Programming languages for machine learning

Specialized hardware for machine learning

Machine Learning for Systems

Distributed and parallel learning algorithms

Testing, debugging, and monitoring of ML applications

Data preparation, feature selection, and feature extraction

ML compilers and runtime

Visualization of data, models, and predictions

Hardware-efficient ML methods

Systems for Machine Learning

Tesla is sponsoring the conference and will have a booth for career opportunities for its AI team. The conference begins on August 29, 2022, and runs through September 1, 2022. Tesla is also holding its second AI Day event on September 30th, 2022, and is expected to unveil a working prototype of its humanoid robot, the Optimus Bot.

During an interview with Bloomberg’s Editor-In=Chief, John Micklethwait, Elon Musk said that he hoped Tesla would have an interesting prototype to show people. He also said that Tesla had a very talented team and hinted at a few other exciting things Tesla will share at AI Day.

“We have these sort of AI Day events to just emphasize that Tesla is a lot more than a car company and that we are, in my view, the leading real-world AI company that exists,” Elon Musk said.

Disclaimer: Johnna is long Tesla.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @JohnnaCrider1

Tesla to sponsor MLSysConf, has top 7 GPU supercluster in the world