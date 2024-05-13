Tesla’s former Supercharger lead in Europe starts a new executive role

By

Tesla has launched multiple rounds of layoffs over the past few weeks, seemingly including multiple whole departments like the advertising and Supercharging teams.

However, just as the company has hired back a key executive from the Supercharging team who was laid off, yet another executive in Europe who left months ago has officially assumed the lead position at another charging company.

Prior to the layoffs, the former head of the European Supercharger network, Jeroen van Tilburg, departed from the company in December. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, van Tilburg officially highlighted his first day in a new role as the CEO of IONITY, a charging network developer created as a joint venture between BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.

IONITY originally announced the news in a press release last month, with van Tilburg officially succeeding former CEO Michael Hajesch on Monday.

“I am honored and excited to assume the role of CEO at IONITY, as we enter a pivotal moment for the charging business in Europe,” van Tilburg said in the release. “Guided by our mission of enabling electric travel for everyone, we are uniquely positioned to solidify our position as a leader in the industry.

“Our responsibility to deliver a premium customer experience – through comprehensive coverage, resilient capacity, unparalleled reliability, and supporting all vehicle brands – has never been more critical.”

IONITY is currently building out its High-Power Charging (HPC) network along European highways, offering up to 350 kW charging speeds. The company currently has over 3,600 individual HPC charging points across Europe, located at more than 600 sites across 24 countries.

The former Tesla Supercharger executive’s start date comes just as Tesla has hired back Max de Zegher, North American charging team Director. As reports of the charging team layoffs surfaced, leaving many sites in the U.S. on the line with utilities providers and property developers, other companies such as bp (formerly British Petroleum) and New York-based ride-sharing platform and charging station builder Revel have expressed interest in snatching up these locations.

