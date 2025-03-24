Tesla’s Model 3 “Highland” has been speculated upon for nearly a year after being brought to light in late 2022 by a leaked report. More details continue to pour out, and rumors of a “major” exterior redesign and a slew of modern improvements are set to bring the automaker’s first mass-market vehicle out of the late 2010s and into 2023.

Periodic sightings of the “Highland” Model 3 have shown slightly redefined front ends, new wheels, new taillights, and other improvements cosmetically. However, initial reports had pushed for more attention to be paid to infotainment.

Teslascope is now indicating that Tesla is planning to implement “dozens” of technological advancements that will update the Model 3 significantly. And although Tesla “refreshed” the Model 3 just two years ago, these changes were mostly to update the look without changing the overall design. One example of this is the “chrome delete” look it now equips.

The Model 3 will now feature steer-by-wire, a system that relies on digital signals to adjust the driving experience and remove anything from vibrations to sudden bumps that can be caused by things like potholes.

Tesla will also rumoredly use matrix LED headlights across the entire Model 3 lineup and also use RGB ambient lights for a more modern feel.

Tesla is incorporating dozens of technological advancements within Highland, including, for the first time, steer-by-wire Yoke and steering wheels. Other additions include matrix LEDs on all trims & redesigned RGB ambient lights, providing a more modern feel for all passengers. — Teslascope (@teslascope) June 22, 2023

Tesla is also looking to be more sustainable with its powertrains for the Model 3 through the use of recycled materials. This a detail that will reportedly spread through the Model 3 program and extend to the Model Y.

It seems Tesla’s biggest goal with the Model 3 “Highland” revamp was to give owners what they wanted, as suggestions were routinely received by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

But there’s also an improvement in the quality of parts, which includes upgraded cameras that have been seen on the Hardware 4-equipped Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles. These improved quality cameras are set to help Tesla’s self-driving efforts, and many owners have reported the new installations are obviously of higher quality than the old iterations.

Based on those working closely on the Highland project, we’ve been told that Highland will not only include the upgraded cameras we’ve seen on HW4-equipped vehicles but will be one of the first models to incorporate a new front fascia. Yes, that includes a new bumper camera. ? — Teslascope (@teslascope) June 22, 2023

Routine sightings of the Model 3 Highland project have continued through the past few months, and hopefully, we’ll be able to see a less-covered version of the car moving forward.

