Tesla to focus on existing gigacast tech for unboxed process: report

A recent report from Reuters has claimed that Tesla is stepping back from its plan of developing a next-generation gigacasting system that would have allowed the company to use a single casting for a vehicle’s entire underbody. Instead, the publication claimed that Tesla would be sticking with its tried and tested process of using a front and rear megacast and a structural battery pack.

Last September, Reuters claimed that Tesla was developing a system that would allow the company to cast the entire underbody of a car in one piece. The publication claimed that the single-piece gigacast would be a central component of the company’s “unboxed” process. Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter in its recent report, Reuters claimed that Tesla stepped back from its single-piece gigacast plans last Autumn.

It should be noted that when Tesla discussed its “unboxed process” during Investor Day 2023, the company’s graphics depicted a two-megacast solution, not a single-piece gigacast. The Robotaxi “Cybercab” is a vehicle that will be built on a new platform, so it makes sense for Tesla to focus on tried and tested technologies for the vehicle’s production.

Developing a single-piece gigacast would require a lot of trial and error, as well as a notable amount of investment on Tesla’s part. The company may be a pioneer in the use of gigacastings, but the company had to invest a notable amount of resources on its existing 6,000 to 9,000-ton Giga Press machines. Pursuing a single-piece gigacast for the Robotaxi would have required Tesla to develop a manufacturing system centered on a Giga Press that’s far larger than anything it has in its arsenal today — an endeavor that’s likely very costly.

While Reuters‘ report adopted an angle which suggested that Tesla was walking away from its single-piece gigacast plans as a response to weak sales and rising competition, the company’s alleged decision to use its existing gigacasting tech for the Robotaxi “Cybercab” has been teased by Elon Musk during Tesla’s Q1 earnings call. In his opening remarks, Musk noted that Tesla is accelerating the launch of new models by combining aspects of its current platform and its next-generation platform.

“We’ve updated our future vehicle lineup to accelerate the launch of new models ahead, previously mentioned start of production in the second half of 2025. So, we expect it to be more like the early 2025, if not late this year. These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will use aspects of the next-generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms, and we’ll be able to produce on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle lineup. So, it’s not contingent upon any new factory or massive new production line. It will be made on our current production lines much more efficiently,” Musk said.

