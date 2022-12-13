Tesla Track Mode officially comes to Model Y via Holiday Update

With the Tesla holiday update, the automaker is finally bringing track mode to the Model Y Performance and a set of new capabilities.
Tesla Model Y owners have literally been asking for track mode for years. The software available on the Tesla Model 3 counterpart brings some fantastic features that make the vehicle an ideal electric track toy. Now that functionality has finally been made available on the Model Y via Tesla’s holiday software update.
Tesla’s second-generation track mode came out two years ago, and it revitalized the software. It allows the driver to make up to 20 track mode profiles, and each can have custom settings for handling balance, stability assist, regenerative braking, post-drive cooling, and compressor overclocking. On top of that, it gives the driver a new level of analysis via the car’s onboard accelerometer data, battery/motor/brake/tire data, and even GPS-based track timing. And if these settings weren’t cool enough, track mode allows the driver to record their laps via the car’s onboard cameras, which can then be used to brag to their friends (or whatever you do with a track recording).
The full release notes are available below:
Track Mode has been improved to make it easier to monitor the status of your car, create custom track mode settings profiles and record your track day data.
Monitor the status of your car motors, battery, brakes, and tires, allowing you to adjust your driving in real-time. G-meter, a real-time accelerometer, can now be viewed in the Cards area of the touchscreen. The map now displays a Lap Timer. Follow the onscreen instructions to place a start/finish pin on the map. At the completion of each lap, the Lap Timer displays the duration of the lap. It also displays the times associated with the previous and best laps in the driving session.
Track Mode allows you to save up to 20 Track Mode profiles to suit your preferences or driving scenario, or customize for a specific track. A new settings profile can be created by tapping Track Mode Settings > Add New Settings, entering a name for the settings profile, then adjusting settings including Handling Balance, Stability Assist, Regenerative Braking, Post-Drive Cooling and Compressor Overclock. Refer to the Owner’s Manual for more information regarding each setting.
You can now save a video and data of the Track Mode driving session to a plugged in USB flash drive which must contain a folder named “TeslaTrackMode” (without the quotation marks). When “Save Dashcam for Laps” is enabled, Track Mode stores a video of each lap in a driving session when using the Lap Timer. Track Mode also stores the car status and telemetry data including details about the vehicle’s position, speed, acceleration, and use of accelerator which is stored as a .CSV file on the USB flash drive.
While some have pointed out that the Model 3 is the more ideal vehicle for the track due to its smaller size, better aerodynamics, and lower center of gravity, the Model Y offers a better user experience for someone who wants to track their vehicle less frequently, or for someone who doesn’t want to take their car to competitions.
As Tesla vehicles become more recognized for their performance prowess, more capabilities will likely come to track mode in the coming years. And as shown by Unplugged Performance, physical upgrades are following closely behind.
The newest Tesla update brought a wealth of other improvements ahead of the holiday season. The update shows the incredible benefit of over-the-air updates in general, making Tesla’s vehicles better without even moving them. Hopefully, this functionality will spread to other brands quickly in the coming years and allow for an ever-improving ownership experience for everyone.
