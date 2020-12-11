Tesla (TSLA) $420 case gets stalled as judge reconsiders chosen lead plaintiff

Tesla investors’ class-action lawsuit against the EV automaker and CEO Elon Musk has been stalled by presiding US District Judge Edward Chen, reported Reuters. Judge Chen chose law firm Levi & Korsinsky’s client, Glen Littleton, as lead plaintiff in the suit in which multiple TSLA investors claimed they were defrauded when Musk announced that he had secured financing to take Tesla private at $420 per share ($84 per share pre-split) back in 2018.

Littleton was initially picked because of his diverse profile on Tesla stock. He purchased and sold options as well as bought shares, holding both long and short positions. As representatives of the lead plaintiff, Levi & Korsinsky was tasked to file an amended complaint on behalf of all the Tesla investors involved in the case by January.

Judge Chen decided to hold the deadline for the amended complaint after receiving two motions from other law firms asking him to reconsider Littleton’s position as lead plaintiff. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein submitted a motion on behalf of their client, Dany David. The firms argued that Littleton made money within the timeframe Musk’s infamous tweet affected TSLA stock.

Kahn Swick & Foti, representing Bridgestone Investment fund, filed a second motion for Judge Chen to reconsider his appointed lead plaintiff. Kahn Swick & Foti based its motion on the argument that Bridgestone’s reported total losses exceeded Littleton’s total losses.

Judge Chen told Levi & Korsinsky to respond to both motions. Littleton’s firm stated that both motions’ arguments had already been put forth prior to their client’s appointment. The firm also seemed to suggest that Littleton was the best lead plaintiff for the case. “Both purchasers and sellers of options may have suffered losses as a result of defendants’ fraud and should be represented by the lead plaintiff,” the firm wrote in its response to the motions for Judge Chen’s reconsideration.

“As Littleton suffered losses both purchasing and selling options, as well as buying stock, and from both long and short positions, he provides this representation,” the firm added.

Tesla stock is currently trading at $624.95 per share, or $3,124.75 per share pre-split.