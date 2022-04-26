Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey voices support of Musk’s acquisition: “Elon is the singular solution I trust”

By

Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition may have rung alarm bells from the CEO’s critics, but the social media company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, seems to be completely supportive of the buyout. In a recent set of tweets, Dorsey noted that Musk’s acquisition is the correct path for the company.

Dorsey’s thoughts about Twitter’s buyout started with a rather cryptic post featuring a link to Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place.” This was followed up by Dorsey stating that he loves Twitter, which he described as the “closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Explaining further, Dorsey noted that Twitter as a company has always been his sole issue and his biggest regret, as the platform has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking the company private through Elon Musk’s acquisition could then be considered the first step towards fixing the social media company. Dorsey also highlighted that Musk is the “singular solution” that he trusts.

“The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.

I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars! — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” Dorsey wrote.

Apart from posting his thoughts on Elon Musk’s acquisition, Dorsey provided some insights on Twitter’s current CEO, Parag Agrawal. According to Dorsey, Musk’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the correct path, and that is precisely the reason why he selected Agrawal to succeed him as Twitter’s CEO. Dorsey then thanked both Agrawal and Musk for “getting the company out of an impossible situation.”

