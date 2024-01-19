By

The Top Employers Institute certified Volkswagen Group America (VWGoA) as one of the Top Employers for 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to exceptional human resources practices. At Volkswagen Group of America, we know that our employees are our greatest asset and that implementing a deliberate, people-first HR strategy is critical to attracting and keeping top talent,” said VW’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Gerrit Spengler.

The Tops Employers Institute bases its certifications on a Human Resources (HR) Best Practices Survey. It also observes People Practices based on six HR categories: Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage, and Unite. The Institute studies key aspects of each category listed in the infographic below.

VWGoA’s employee survey results revealed that the company cared about the well-being of its workers. The company offered initiatives that offered many benefits, including enhancing worker experiences, favorable lease rates, and terms of employment. VWGoA employees received a generous 401(k) employer matching contribution. It also practices a people-first HR strategy that attracts new workers and keeps top talent with the company.

“We recognize the strength of diversity and harness it to drive us forward. We are proud to be recognized for our focus on nurturing a culture of trust and inclusion that empowers our people to grow, be seen, thrive, and prosper,” said Kelechi Ikemefuna, VWGoA’s Head of Diversity & Talent.

The Institute awards three types of certifications to companies. A red certification stands for a country/region certificate. Gold stands for global certification, while blue is for regional certificates. (VWGoA) received a red certification. Volkswagen de Mexico S.A de C.V. was also certified by the Top Employer Institute.

Volkswagen America gets named one of the Top Employers for 2024