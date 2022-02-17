Volkswagen ID.4 to get “major” OTA update with added features this Summer

By

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess announced that the 2021 ID.4 would get a “major” over-the-air (OTA) update this Summer. The update will add features to the VW all-electric vehicle, including higher capacity onboard charge capability, Plug&Charge, and AutoHold.

Diess held an open discussion this week in a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. He replied to as many questions as he could answer, including when the 2021 ID.4 would get an OTA update.

In April 2021, automotive parts expert Sandy Munro conducted a teardown of the Volkswagen ID.4. Munro’s VW ID.4 teardown resulted in an overall positive review. Although Munro did critique the VW ID. 4’s infotainment system. He observed that the ID. 4’s center display was less intuitive than the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y’s infotainment system.

However, VW seems determined to improve the software in its vehicles. On February 14, 2022, CARIAD, Volkswagen’s automotive software company, announced that Herbert Diess was appointed its new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Diess had taken over the responsibility for software and CARIAD at the beginning of the year on January 1, 2022.

CARIAD is developing a tech stack with the help of about 4,500 engineers and developers around the world. It is working on a uniform software platform for all the brands under Volkswagen Group.

“We are building up capabilities to become self-sufficient in car software, through organic growth, major [acquisitions,] partnerships to build up own IP and recruiting tech talents,” replied Diess to a Reddit AMA question. “Last year, we hired around 1000 software engineers. To acquire IP we started a partnership with Bosch. To advance our image recognition capabilities, we acquired the Hella Aglaia team.”

“More to come. Currently, we are investing 2 billion for software per year & CARIAD is already delivering the software updates over the air, preparing new launches and features together with our brands,” he added.

CARIAD’s software platform is expected to deploy by the end of 2025. The platform will include a unified, scalable architecture, an operating system, and automotive cloud. It will also include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), an infotainment platform, software functions for linking powertrains, and chassis and charging technology.

Volkswagen ID.4 to get “major” OTA update with added features this Summer