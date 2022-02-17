Tesla Model 3 gets power tailgate retrofit in China [Video]

By

Tesla China’s customer support team announced the launch of its tailgate upgrade service for the Model 3. Tesla’s customer support team invited owners to book an appointment to get their power tailgate retrofit and experience it firsthand.

Tesla China’s tailgate retrofit service for the Model 3 costs ¥3,980 ($628.32). The upgrade comes with a three-year warranty and includes UI display feature additions. As shown in the video below, the tailgate retrofit allows drivers to automatically close their tailgate via a button at the back, the Tesla app, or the infotainment system.

(Credit: Allan Wang/Weibo)

Some older Model 3s are not equipped with Tesla’s power tailgate. The feature came out in later refresh Model 3 iterations, and the Tesla Model Y was released with power liftgates. So the electric tailgate upgrade is most likely geared towards drivers who own the older Model 3 variants.

The tailgate upgrade services were announced via Weibo and likely other Chinese social media platforms recently. The Tesla Customer Support Weibo account seemed to break the news first, followed by Tesla China’s General Manager Allan Wang and the company’s official Weibo account.

Watch Tesla’s video on its Model 3 power tailgate retrofit services!

