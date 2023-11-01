Tesla pushes Model Y Solid Black price up $500

By

Tesla has pushed the price of the Model Y’s Solid Black colorway up by $500 to $2,000.

Tesla offers five colors for the Model Y: Midnight Silver Metallic, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Deep Blue Metallic, Solid Black, and Red Multi-Coat.

With Midnight Metallic Silver being the only free color offered on the Model Y, Pearl White Multi-Coat and Deep Blue Metallic cost $1,000, Solid Black is now $2,000, joining the Red Multi-Coat at that price point.

On Tuesday night, our change trackers suggested that Tesla had increased the price by $500, from $1,500 to $2,000.

Tesla’s Solid Black was formerly the only free color that Tesla offered with the Model Y, but now it is going to cost $2,000 to get your all-electric crossover in this color.

In diffferent markets, like Europe, Tesla offers two other colors for the Model Y: Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. These are not available in the U.S. market and only in Europe, as the Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin has a world-class paint shop that is the only one capable of producing these colors.

Tesla also announced earlier this month that it would begin wrapping vehicles in the U.S. with the introduction of seven new colors.

