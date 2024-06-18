BloombergNEF shares its 2024 Electric Vehicle Outlook

By

The auto industry continues to shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), and while sales growth has slowed somewhat this year at many companies and in many markets, recent guidance shows that it may only be in the near-term. In a recent outlook of the global EV market, one publication has recently suggested that EV growth may be advancing substantially in some developing markets, while others have seen increased plugin hybrid EV (PHEV) sales.

BloombergNEF released its 2024 Electric Vehicle Outlook earlier this month, part of an annual report that takes an in-depth look annually at electrification, shared mobility, autonomous driving, and other factors affecting transport. The report is massive and is packed with insights, including data on themes like overall passenger EV sales, global market uptake, charging station deployment, and more.

Last month, Bloomberg data suggested that the ongoing EV sales slowdown in the U.S. may not last very long, and data from the outlet’s EVO report suggests that many countries didn’t see similar slowdowns in the first quarter of the year. In particular, the publication notes that certain developing EV markets, including Thailand, India, Turkey, and Brazil actually eclipsed record sales during Q1, while China remains the EV sales leader.

“China still dominates the global EV market, but sales are rising quickly elsewhere too,” writes BloombergNEF in the report’s executive summary. “Electric vehicles are no longer only a wealthy country phenomenon. Developing economies like Thailand, India, Turkey, Brazil and others are all experiencing record sales as more low-cost electric models are targeted at local buyers.”

Still, the report also notes that many automakers have softened near-term EV targets, including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors, and Ford.

Despite this, oil displacement from the adoption of EVs continues to increase across vehicle segments, and the report says that sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles has peaked, with the overall ICE fleet expected to peak soon. The outlet predicts that global road transport oil demand will peak in 2027, while road transport emissions will peak in 2028.

Even the simple executive summary of the over-260-page financial report has a lot of important insights, and you can see many of BloombergNEF’s charts from the abridged intro and its web page detailing the new report below.

Check out the full summary of the BloombergNEF Electric Vehicle Outlook here, or use that link to request the full Executive Summary.

