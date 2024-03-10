Chevy Blazer EV goes on sale again with lower price tag

By

General Motors (GM) brand Chevrolet has begun selling the Blazer electric vehicle (EV) once again, after the automaker halted orders for over two months due to a software quality issue.

In December, Chevy issued a stop-sale order on the Blazer EV, due to software issues relating to the vehicle’s infotainment system and DC fast-charging capabilities. Chevy announced on Friday that it’s now resuming Blazer EV sales, re-launching the vehicle’s three configurations with lower price tags starting at $50,195. The updated pricing marks a drop of 9 percent or more, down from the previous starting price of $56,175.

“We are excited to have the Chevrolet Blazer EV available again, this time with a compelling price, enhanced features and functionality and qualifying for the full consumer tax credit,” said Scott Bell, Vice President of Global Chevrolet (via Automotive News).

The all-wheel-drive (AWD) RS trim previously started at $60,215 and has dropped by 9 percent to $54,595, while the AWD LT trim price has dropped 11 percent, from $56,715 to $50,195. The automaker also said on Friday that it has updated the Blazer EV’s software to include improvements to the user interface of the driver information center, noting customizable ambient lighting capabilities, and an updated battery percentage display.

One Chevy spokesperson said the pricing change was meant to help the Blazer EV become more competitive, while responding to “customers’ desires for more affordable EV prices.”

Along with putting the vehicle back on sale, GM CEO Mary Barra says that the automaker has formed a software quality division that is currently investigating the issue with the Blazer EV. GM also plans to utilize the division on all of its future vehicles.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after GM recalled its Chevy Silverado EV, due to an incorrect seat bezel on the second-row, center seat which could damage the seatbelt in the event of an accident. It also comes after Chevy bid farewell to its best-selling EV, the compact Bolt.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Chevy Blazer EV goes on sale again with lower price tag