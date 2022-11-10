Elon Musk’s Boring Company won’t build pedestrian tunnel in Kyle, TX

By

The city of Kyle, Texas, would not be getting a pedestrian tunnel from Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, The Boring Company. According to city officials, the proposed pedestrian tunnel project was shut down even before a feasibility study could be performed.

“That project has proven to not be viable, and the city of Kyle is no longer pursuing it as an option,” city officials said.

Most of The Boring Company’s existing projects are currently centered in Las Vegas, Nevada. So far, the startup has built a 0.8-mile Loop system under the Las Vegas Convention Center that’s open to passengers. The company is also actively building out the first phases of the 29-mile Vegas Loop, which connects several of the city’s key destinations. The Kyle project was expected to be the first tunnel project from The Boring Company in the Austin area, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The cancellation of the Kyle pedestrian tunnel is unfortunate, seeing as the project seemed to be moving forward. Back in May, the Kyle City Council approved a $50,000 professional services agreement for the project. The pedestrian tunnel would have connected Kyle Crossing, a retail development, with Plum Creek, an area with about 5,000 single-family homes and apartments.

According to city authorities, Central Southwest Texas Development, the company behind Kyle Crossing, paid for the $50,000 professional services contract with the Boring Company. The agreement also stated that if the project moved forward, $76,000 would be available to pay to Union Pacific Railroad, whose train tracks pass through the location where the tunnel was planned. The pedestrian tunnel itself would have been covered through an agreement with the developer as part of $3 million in funding that the City of Kyle has set aside.

Unfortunately, The Boring Company’s planned pedestrian tunnel never progressed to the point where it needed to produce a feasibility study. City officials noted that the plan was paused in August, following the rejection of the concept by Union Pacific Railroad. Kyle officials have also confirmed that, as of writing, the city is no longer working with Elon Musk’s tunneling startup.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company won’t build pedestrian tunnel in Kyle, TX