China’s top automaker, BYD, is the official e-mobility partner of the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) European Football Championship 2024 (EURO 2024).

BYD’s partnership with UEFA marks the first sponsorship deal with a new energy vehicle manufacturer for the UEFA EURO Championship. The Chinese automaker aims to engage with a broader audience by partnering with UEFA.

UEFA EURP 2024™ will take place in 10 stadiums in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024. BYD will provide stakeholders with a diverse range of new energy vehicles throughout the event.

“BYD is thrilled to partner with UEFA EURO 2024™ and proud to be the first e-Mobility partner for this prestigious sports event, which will enable us to showcase our latest advancements in electric vehicles to a far-reaching audience.

“Significantly, the partnership underlines BYD’s brand commitment to reducing carbon emissions for a greener future, for which UEFA EURO 2024™ will provide an influential voice,” noted Michael Shu, the Managing Director of BYD Europe.

Beyond providing a fleet of electric vehicles for the tournament, BYD will showcase its cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainable transportation at key venues, offering fans a glimpse into the future of mobility. The Chinese automaker also plans to invite fans to live match broadcasts, where they can enjoy the tournament and other activities BYD has planned for them.

BYD is also creating unique experiences across Europe, inviting customers and football enthusiasts to participate in events, contests, and exclusive opportunities inspired by the tournament. BYD is committed to sharing the UEFA Euro 2024™ spirit with fans and potential customers across the continent.

