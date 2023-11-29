EU auto sales expected to slow in 2024 as EV share increases: ACEA

By

Automotive sales in European Union (EU) countries are expected to slow next year, though some are reporting that the slowdown will cause a sharp increase in electric vehicle (EV) market share.

Manufacturers group the Association des Constructeurs européens d’Automobiles (ACEA) announced its latest forecast in a press release on Wednesday, which predicts that EU new car sales will increase by just 2.5 percent in 2024, compared to 12 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, the group predicts the market share of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales to increase to roughly 20 percent next year, up from around 14 to 14.5 percent this year.

In January, the ACEA forecasted a 5-percent increase in 2023, showing the overall auto market slowing throughout this year.

The recent statements came as part of the ACEA’s recommendations to several EU institutions as to how to manage the five years running from 2024 to 2029, after Europe holds its Parliament election.

Renault CEO and ACEA President Luca de Meo also highlighted the many varying regulations expected to hit automakers between now and 2030, many of which he says conflict with each other. Additionally, he added that charging station deployment needs to accelerate by a factor of roughly seven to ten.

In addition, de Meo added that the coming years would see more regular EV launches which would feature similar 400- to 500-kilometer ranges, though the vehicles are expected to include significantly lower sticker prices.

The reports also come as many automakers have aired warning signals around EV demand, with companies including Volkswagen, Stellantis, Ford, and more decreasing planned investments into the sector because of these concerns.

Despite this, dominant EV market leader Tesla is expected to earn Europe’s best-selling car overall this year with the Model Y, and the U.S. automaker announced in September that it had delivered over one million vehicles across the continent.

