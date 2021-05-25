Ford reveals specs for F-150 Lightning Pro: Price, Range, and Features

By

Ford released details on the F-150 Lightning Pro variant recently. The Lightning Pro was built for commercial customers to handle tough work. It is also the all-electric pickup truck’s most affordable variant.

In the legacy automaker’s own words, the F-150 Lightning Pro was “Built Ford Tough” for business owners.

“Ford commercial trucks are the backbone for many of our customers’ businesses, which is why we put them through testing so harsh, some areas can only be driven by robots,” said Ted Cannis, the general manager of Ford North America commercial business. “This helps ensure that when we say the F-150 Lightning is Built Ford Tough, customers understand what that means for their business.”

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.

The starting MSRP for the Lightning Pro is $39,974 before tax incentives, and it features a standard battery pack and a dual-motor power 4×4 equivalent to 426 horsepower. Ford is aiming to get an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles for the F-150 Lightning Pro.

Ford also has an extended battery pack with 300 miles of range, which aims to offer an equivalent of 563 horsepower. The F-150 Lightning Pro with an extended battery pack starts at $49,974 MSRP before tax incentives.

The F-150 Lightning Pro has a Mega Power Frunk with 14.1 cubic feet of lockable water-tight storage that can carry up to 400 points. It also comes with four 120-volt AC outlets and two USB ports. There are two more outlets in the cab and two additional outlets in the EV pickup’s 5.5-foot rear cargo bed.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. (Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Ford customers can also install chargers for overnight charging. Ford offers its charge management solutions for home, public, and depot use. Fleet managers can keep track of their vehicles via the Lightning Pro’s telematics dashboard and Ford’s OEM-grade electric vehicle data support. And while the F-150 Lightning Pro’s targeted 230 miles of EPA range may seem conservative, Cannis noted that such a range may be enough for a good number of businesses.

“More than 145 million miles of telematics data show that for the average F-150 commercial customer in the U.S., 95% of their daily travel is less than 174 miles. Commercial customers track their business expenses closely – they buy what they need and not a penny more,” he said.

The legacy automaker has opened registrations for the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro via Fleet.Ford.com. The Lightning Pro is expected to arrive in 2022, supported by 644 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the United States. The commercial centers will handle sales, service, financing, and charging solutions. There are also 2,300 EV-certified Ford dealers to help new customers with the F-150 Lightning Pro.

Ford reveals specs for F-150 Lightning Pro: Price, Range, and Features