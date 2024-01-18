Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear to make debut in CA

By

Ford is set to unleash the F-150 Lightning Switchgear on the dirt road in California. The Switchgear is a demonstrator vehicle made to showcase the F-150 Lightning’s racing and off-road capabilities.

The F-150 Lightning Switchgear is set to take on the King of the Hammers off-roading race starting on January 25, 2024, in Johnson Valley, California. Ford had made sure the Switchgear is prepared for the race. The legacy automaker collaborated with RTR Vehicles on the F-150 Lightning Switchgear’s design and build.

The Switchgear rides on NITTO Ridge Grappler 37×12.5R18 tires for enhanced performance and aesthetics. The all-electric pickup stands out with a distinctive chase rack featuring two spare wheels and tires, adding a unique touch to its off-road-ready design.

The F-150 Lightning Switchgear has an expanded track width compared to the F-150 Lightning for enhanced off-road stability. It also boasts enhanced ground clearance and suspension travel for improved performance on challenging terrains.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is equipped with specialized independent double-wishbone suspension at the front and multilink independent suspension at the rear, complete with coil-over shocks, a stabilizer bar, and custom control arms.

In addition to its advanced suspension system, the Switchgear model incorporates carbon composite materials for its front fenders, bed sides, and rear bumper cover. Steel-fabricated rock rails and a front skid plate are integrated into the Switchgear to tackle rugged off-road conditions, ensuring it is well-prepared for challenging terrains. Limit straps are also strategically added to manage suspension and wheel travel effectively.

The F-150 Lightning Switchgear employs FOX 3-inch diameter internal bypass shock absorbers for rugged landscapes. The shock absorbers and distinctive front and rear bumpers play a pivotal role in augmenting approach and departure angles, ensuring optimal maneuverability in diverse off-road conditions.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear to make debut in CA