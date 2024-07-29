By

Xiaomi is expected to achieve its annual delivery target for the SU7. Xiaomi recently completed its highly automated electric vehicle (EV) factory in Beijing, which will ramp up production.

Earlier this year, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its first electric car, the SU7. The smartphone maker turned automaker didn’t waste any time after its announcement. In May, demand for the Xiaomi SU7 was so high that the company raised its delivery target by 20%. By July, the new Chinese automaker unveiled the prototype for the SU7 Ultra.

According to CN EV Post, Xiaomi’s SU7 delivery targets are two months ahead of schedule. With increased capacity at its Beijing plant, Xiaomi expects to achieve its annual delivery target of 100,000 SU7 units. The company’s founder, CEO Lei Jun, estimates that Xiaomi will meet the SU7’s annual delivery target by early November.

Lei shared that Xiaomi delivered over 30,000 SU7 units within the first three months of its launch. He calculated that Xiaomi SU7 deliveries would exceed 10,000 units in July.

The Xiaomi SU7 appeared in Paris, France recently as part of the company’s special exhibition title “People, Cars, and Homes Full of Ecology.” Xiaomi has no plans to export the SU7 to other countries anytime soon. However, Xiaomi CEO Lei has stated that Xiaomi aims to sell cars in Europe before 2030.

“We’re aiming for the top five in the world, so we’re going global when the time is right,” said Lei.

