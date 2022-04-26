Ford launches F-150 Lightning production at Rouge Electric Vehicle Center

By

Ford officially launched production of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck today at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

The F-150 Lightning was unveiled just under a year ago, in May 2021, and Ford CEO Jim Farley has high expectations for the all-electric pickup. Just as Ford started testing pre-production of the vehicle at its Dearborn facility last year, Farley was already increasing production forecasts for the Lightning, which have nearly quadrupled since initially expecting 40,000 annually.

Farley has plans for Ford to produce 150,000 units of the F-150 Lightning annually. It’s ambitious, it’s going to be tough, but it’s necessary for the Detroit-based automaker to catch up to industry leaders like Tesla.

With production officially beginning today, Farley said the initial units of the F-150 Lightning would ship out “in a few days,” starting with the Pro Series trim.

The manufacturing technology in the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is just as innovative as the F-150 Lightning. It is the first Ford plant without traditional in-floor conveyor lines and instead uses robotic Autonomous Guided Vehicles to move F-150 Lightning trucks from workstation to station in the plant.

“Today, we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center,” Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said in a press release. “The Rouge is where Ford perfected the moving assembly line, making it a fitting backdrop as we make history again. The stunning anticipation for F-150 Lightning is a credit to the work of our Ford engineers and designers, and the UAW team members who are building these trucks with pride.”

Ford has acquired 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning and is working on expanding the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to ramp production to the 150,000 unit target.

“America’s real transition to electric vehicles starts now,” Farley said. “F-150 Lightning is just the beginning of our ambitions for growth and leadership in digital, electric vehicles. We continue to expand our EV manufacturing footprint across the U.S., including the start of site preparation at BlueOval City, which will enable us to meet the ever-increasing customer demand for our exciting EV line-up.”

Ford’s electrification plans go far beyond the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, which it released in 2020. Ford plans to build 600,000 electric vehicles annually by the end of next year and 2,000,000 EVs annually by the end of 2026. It also wants to have at least half of the company’s global volume composed of electrified options by 2030.

Check out Ford’s F-150 Lightning Launch event, which occurred earlier today, below.

