Ford has opened F-150 Lightning orders again after shipment pause

Ford has reopened orders for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup, after the automaker announced plans earlier this year to pause shipments.

In a press release shared on Tuesday, Ford said that online orders for the F-150 Lightning have now opened once again, after the automaker debuted major price cuts for the truck last week and paused all shipments in February. The price cut knocked as much as $5,500 off of one F-150 Lightning trim, while a couple of others saw reductions of $2,000 or more.

You can see Ford’s current pricing on the F-150 and accessories, as detailed in the press release, below.

The news comes just weeks after Ford confirmed that it would be reducing its F-150 Lightning workforce by as much as two-thirds, affecting workers at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford cited concerns surrounding demand as the reason for slowing down production of the F-150, though it didn’t say when it planned to increase production again following the stop-sale.

“[Ford will] continue to match F-150 Lightning production with demand,” a Ford spokesperson told Teslarati in an email following the news.

In addition to issuing a stop-sale on the F-150 in February, Ford cut its 2024 production forecast for the electric truck by about half, aiming for a weekly production rate of 1,600 units—down from its original forecast of about 3,200.

In January, Ford also announced plans to cut F-150 Lightning production even more, later detailing plans to prioritize deliveries of gas versions of the truck.

Ford sold 7,743 F-150 Lightning units in the U.S. in Q1, making it the fifth best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in the country, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. The automaker also had its best quarter yet for EVs in the Q4, between the F-150 Lightning and its Mustang Mach-E.

