Lucid announces Air production preview event in late September

Lucid Group has announced a production preview event that will start on September 27th at its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, giving insights into the assembly processes of the company’s first electric vehicle.

The week-long event starting on September 27th will be available for media members, policymakers, and a select group of customers to take a look at how Lucid will produce the Air at its state-of-the-art facility in Arizona. The event will give a deep dive into Lucid’s advanced EV technology with the company’s leading engineers as the company prepares for the first deliveries later this year.

Following a look at the production processes for the Air, attendees will also have the opportunity to dig into the all-electric sedan for the first time with test drives. Fresh off MotorTrend’s two-day review of the Air, where reviewer Jonny Lieberman called the vehicle “an absolute mic drop,” Lucid is ready to begin giving members of the public a first-hand look and ride in the sedan that is positioned to rival the Tesla Model S when it hits the market. In terms of range, the Air completed a 445-mile trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds during the MotorTrend review, which confirms Lucid’s high expectations for travel mileage per charge.

The event will occur in the AMP-1 factory’s first phase, which was completed in less than a year on Lucid’s 590-acre campus in Casa Grande. The company is already planning to expand the AMP-1 facility as Teslarati obtained documents submitted to Casa Grande’s City Council, who ultimately approved the expansion of the factory that will increase production volumes as Lucid ramps its manufacturing efforts over the next several years.

Lucid has stated in the past that it has received 10,000 reservations for the Air in its various configurations. Testing still continues to be performed by the automaker ahead of the first deliveries. Lucid is starting to put together other details like Service Centers, warranty details, and Showrooms as ownership nears.

Lucid, in a public merger with Churchill Capital Corp. IV recently became a publicly-traded company on July 26th. The company is listed on NASDAQ as $LCID and $LCIDW.

