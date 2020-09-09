Lucid has officially unveiled the Air, the company’s first production car, which aims to break the bounds of EV technology everywhere. The company’s September 9th unveiling event revealed the four variants of the Air, along with its tech developments that the company is using to compete directly with the growing electric vehicle market.

Deliveries of the first Air models will begin in Spring 2021, but the car has already set several new and unheard-of records for the EV sector. Not only is the Air currently holding the benchmark for EPA-estimated range at 517 miles, but its “Dream Edition” variant also set a 9.9-second quarter-mile record, becoming just the third production ar on Earth to ever accomplish that feat.

Lucid’s primary focus is similar to Tesla’s: Create a high-performance and efficient electric cars that help accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable transportation.

“Lucid Motors is driven to make the electric car better, and by doing so, help move the entire industry forward, towards accelerated adoption of sustainable mobility,” CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson said. “The goal of this relentless approach to developing the world’s most advanced electric vehicle is to benefit all mankind with sustainable, zero-emission transportation, and to also attract new customers to the world of EVs.”

The company’s ideal entrance into the market was to create a car that would push the limits and be competitive with the leaders of the EV sector. The Air is the near-perfect car to do that with.

“With the Lucid Air, we have created a halo car for the entire industry, one which shows the advancements that are possible by pushing the boundaries of EV technology and performance to new levels,” Rawlinson added.

Lucid Space Concept

Lucid Air captures a revolutionary approach to automotive packaging, known as the Lucid Space Concept. The idea capitalizes on the compact design of Lucid’s in-house powertrain, which optimizes interior cabin and storage space. The company focused on a clean-cut, holistic approach that was never-before-seen from other companies who develop electric vehicles.

Lucid’s focus was to make smaller, yet more powerful electric motors that not only increase the performance of the vehicle but also give passengers a more comfortable experience. “This extends the philosophy of hyper-efficiency embedded in every facet of Lucid Air, from energy to spatial efficiency, delivering an unprecedented combination of range, practicality, performance, and luxury,” the company said.

The design also is drastically different from any other car on the road. While the differences are subtle, the modern proportions for the Air deliver a one-of-a-kind look that gives drivers a unique design.

“When we embarked on this journey at Lucid Motors and the development of our first vehicle, the Lucid Air, we refused to compromise. We decided early on that we were going to pursue every facet of performance, innovation, and luxury,” Vice President of Design, Derek Jenkins, said.

Advanced Glass Cockpit Displays with Tactile Physical Controls

The interior of the Lucid Air “reflects a revolution in how next-generation free form displays are elegantly integrated into the design architecture in the cabin,” the company states. The Air’s 34-inch curved glass 5K display sits lightly above the dashboard, contributing to an airy and light feel of the interior.

A retractable central Pilot Panel also sits in a convenient location for drivers, putting ultimate control into their fingertips. Digital displays are complemented by high tactile, precision-milled physical controls that are present for operators to take full control of their vehicle with ease of access.

Record-Breaking Performance

The Air’s Dream Edition variant, a Dual-Motor, All-Wheel-Drive architecture achieved the quarter-mile in just 9.9 seconds thanks to a 1,080 horsepower powertrain. It reached these times on a consistent and repeatable basis, and to date, it is the only electric sedan to achieve the sub-10 second quarter-mile time.

Additionally, the 113 kWh battery pack complements its high-performance specifications with 517-miles of all-electric range on a single charge.

World’s Fastest Charging Electric Vehicle

The Lucid Air will be the fastest charging EV in the world when it arrives on the market in the Spring. The company states that it will have the capability to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when connected to a DC Fast Charging network. Owners will translate just 20 minutes of charging into 300 miles of range.

Additionally, Lucid plans to introduce a Vehicle-to-Grid and Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging infrastructures that will give owners bi-directional capabilities that are built into the Air.

“Home charging is one of the key benefits of EV ownership. In addition to the standard Lucid Mobile Charging Cord that comes with every Lucid vehicle, Lucid has also developed the Lucid Connected Home Charging Station, one of the first AC charging stations with bi-directional charging ever offered. With bi-directional charging, owners can enjoy not just a more cost-effective charging method, but also use their Lucid Air as a temporary energy reserve to power their homes, including off-grid vacation properties,” the company noted.

Next Level Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Lucid’s DreamDrive is a first-of-its-kind platform that combines the most comprehensive sensor suite on the market with a cutting-edge Driver Monitoring System. It is standard on the Lucid Air Dream Edition and is the first system to ever combine 32 sensors with covering vision, radar and ultrasonics, and high-resolution LIDAR. The combination of these systems provides “the safest possible approach to Level 2 and Level 3 driver assistance technologies,” the company stated.

Variants and Availability

The Lucid Air will be available in the North American market initially with four model ranges.

The Air, starting below $80,000 and available in 2022. ($72,500 after federal tax credits)

The Air Touring, starting at $95,000, available late 2021. ($87,500 after federal tax credits)

The Air Grand Touring, starting at $139,000, available mid-2021. ($131,500 after federal tax credits)

The Air Dream Edition, starting at $169,000, available Spring 2021. ($161,500 after federal tax credits)

Reservations are now open for customers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as in select countries in Europe and the Middle East. The reservation requires a $1,000 refundable deposit, or $7,500 refundable deposits for the Dream Edition. Prices and delivery dates will be available for international markets at a later date.

The Air will be available through 20 Lucid Studios and Service Centers that will open across North America by the end of 2021.

Dream Edition

“The Lucid Air Dream Edition will feature a unique combination of Lucid attributes and technology, combining incredible performance with exceptional range. The 1,080 horsepower luxury EV sedan will be available in Stellar White, Infinite Black, or a Dream Edition-exclusive, Eureka Gold finish. Each color will come with an exclusive “Santa Monica” themed interior trim, including full Nappa grain, Bridge of Weir leather throughout with silvered Eucalyptus wood. The Dream Edition will also feature a unique 21-inch “AeroDream” wheel design and be highlighted by special badging and trim that marks its position as a limited-production halo edition of the Lucid Air.”