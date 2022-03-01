Lucid Motors announces first international plant in Saudi Arabia

By

Lucid announced that its first international plant will be located in Saudi Arabia. The Arizona-based EV manufacturer estimates that its plant in Saudi Arabia could increase Lucid’s value by up to $3.4 billion over the next 15 years.

“Lucid aspires to be a catalyst for change wherever we go, so it makes perfect sense that we are bringing electric vehicles to one of the world’s biggest oil-producing nations. Establishing a global manufacturing footprint is a practical, natural step and enables us to grow our brand, scale our business, and address worldwide and untapped market demand on an entirely new level, while also taking action to address climate change through inspiring sustainable transportation,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group.

“Our strong relationships with the Public Investment Fund and our partners at MISA, KAEC, and SIDF also give us unique insight into the demand for luxury cars and SUVs in Saudi Arabia and beyond, and we are thrilled to introduce the world’s most advanced electric vehicles to more global markets,” Rawlinson added.



(Credit: Lucid Motors)

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF), and the Economic City at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) recently signed an agreement that lays the groundwork for Lucid Group, Inc’s first international plant. The new international plant is expected to produce 150,000 vehicles per year. The first vehicle assembled in the Saudi Arabian factory will be sold in the local car segment, but Lucid plans to export finished vehicles in other global markets in the future.

The company plans to establish operations in Saudi Arabia with the re-assembly of Lucid Air vehicle “kits” that are pre-manufactured at Lucid’s AMP-1 manufacturing facility in Casa, Grande Arizona. Lucid is currently expanding its Arizona facility to add 2.85 million square feet of space. The EV maker aims to increase AMP’1’s annual production capacity to 365,000 vehicles. The company’s wants its production capacity in Arizona and Saudi Arabia combined to exceed 500,000 vehicles a year once each facility reaches its target capacity.

Construction on Lucid’s first international plant is set to start in the first half of 2022. Lucid chose KAEC as the location of its international plant in Saudi Arabia. The KAEC is located on the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, overlooking the Red Sea. It spans 181 square kilometers (69.9 square miles) of land.

KAEC aims to significantly contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which includes the Saudi Made Program — an initiative to increase Saudi non-oil exports in priority export markets. Lucid anticipated that Saudi Vision 2030 would yield cost savings for the company.

Lucid is also working with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to establish internship programs to train and education Saudi Arabian citizens in California and Arizona. Lucid’s PIF-backed internship programs will develop talent for its operations in Saudi Arabia.

