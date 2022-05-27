Lucid Motors reassigns executive in charge of vehicle build quality

By

Lucid Motors is in the middle of ramping the production of its Air sedan, but things are getting challenging. Amidst these difficulties, sources close to the matter have stated that Lucid has reportedly reassigned two top executives amidst the company’s ongoing quality issues.

Lucid manufacturing Vice President Peter Hochholdinger, an Audi veteran who once served as Tesla’s VP of production, would no longer be overseeing the company’s manufacturing quality. VP of global quality Nicolas Minbiole is now tasked with overseeing quality for manufacturing, suppliers, and packaging.

The information was provided to Insider by individuals familiar with the company’s operations. The publication noted that its sources included current and former employees who opted to remain anonymous, as they were not allowed to speak publicly about the electric vehicle maker.

Lucid’s production ramp of its flagship Air sedan has not been absent of challenges. Just recently, the company issued a recall for 1,100 vehicles over an issue with the Air sedan’s display. Lucid’s stock price has also fallen 68% from its high of $57.75 last fall. Shareholder lawsuits have also been filed against the company.

Yet, according to the publication’s sources, the company’s main challenge today lies in the Air’s quality. Insiders have reported broken windshield glass, ill-fitting parts, and installation issues during the Air’s assembly process. Lucid spokesperson Nat Lingo, however, noted that the company is still committed to maintaining its vehicles’ quality.

“We are committed to maintaining a consistent, high level of quality as we ramp production towards our year-end goal of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles,” the Lucid spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Ali Faghri, managing director of automotive research at Guggenheim Securities, expressed some concerns about Lucid’s slow production ramp. “The production ramp remains very slow. Investors are very concerned that Lucid is going to have trouble scaling their volumes quick enough to hit those targets,” Faghri said.

