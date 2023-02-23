Lucid releases Q4 and FY 2022 earnings, posts conservative 2023 forecast

By

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors has released its Q4 and FY 2022 earnings results. While Lucid highlighted that it was able to exceed its adjusted vehicle production goal last year, the company’s production guidance for 2023 was very conservative.

Lucid Motors produced a total of 3,493 Air sedans during the fourth quarter at its Arizona factory. The company also delivered 1,932 vehicles in the same period. For the full year, Lucid produced 7,180 vehicles and delivered 4,369.

Lucid’s fourth-quarter revenue stood at $257.7 million, while annual revenue was listed at $608.2 million. This allowed the electric car maker to end the fourth quarter with about $4.9 billion in total liquidity. Lucid noted that this amount is expected to fund the company at least into the first quarter of 2024.

The luxury EV maker also noted that it has reservations of over 28,000 vehicles as of February 21, 2023. This represents potential sales of more than $2.7 billion. Lucid notes that these reservations do not include the up to 100,000 units that are under the agreement with the Saudi Arabia government.

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson was optimistic about the company in a statement about the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings results.

“Last year was a challenging year for everyone, yet despite the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges, the team persevered with an unrelenting focus on delivering what we believe is the best luxury sedan on the market.

“Lucid Air has it all — industry-leading range, exceptional driving dynamics, and superior performance all wrapped up in a truly elegant design with a spacious interior cabin. But more importantly, the technological advances of Lucid Air are developed entirely in-house with the singular goal to advance the adoption of EVs around the world for future generations to come. Lucid Air is the quintessential luxury sedan, and our goal in 2023 is to amplify our sales and marketing efforts to get this amazing product into the hands of even more customers around the world,” Rawlinson said.

Lucid Motors’ Q4 and FY 2022 results can be viewed below.

Lucid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results by Maria Merano on Scribd

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Lucid releases Q4 and FY 2022 earnings, posts conservative 2023 forecast