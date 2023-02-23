Lucid stock (LCID) drops after Q4 revenue falls short of expectations

By

Lucid shares (NASDAQ:LCID) fell over 9% on Wednesday after-hours after the electric vehicle maker reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. The luxury electric vehicle maker missed Wall Street’s revenue forecast, and its 2023 guidance for vehicle production was conservative.

Lucid’s Q4 2022 revenue was listed at $257.7 million, and annual revenue was listed at $608.2 million. This allowed Lucid to end the quarter with $4.9 billion in total liquidity, which is estimated to be enough to fund the company at least into the first quarter of 2024. The company also posted a loss per share of $0.28.

Refinitiv consensus estimates expected Lucid to post $303 million in revenue and a loss of $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, as per CNBC. In the same period last year, Lucid saw a loss of $0.64 per share on sales of $26.4 million.

In its Q4 and FY 2022 results, the luxury electric vehicle maker noted that it was looking to produce 10,000-14,000 vehicles this year. This is a notable improvement from Lucid’s 2022 production, which stood at 7,180 vehicles, but it is far below the 49,000 units that the company forecasted for 2023 two years ago.

Lucid’s forecasts have become progressively more conservative over time. Citing headwinds such as supply chain issues, Lucid adjusted its production forecast several times last year. Initially, the company noted that it could make 20,000 cars in 2022, but this was later adjusted to 12,000-14,000 vehicles in February.

By August, Lucid adjusted its production forecast again to just 6,000-7,000 vehicles by the end of 2022. It was these adjusted targets that the company exceeded in its Q4 and FY 2022 report.

Lucid noted that it has 28,000 reservations for its vehicles as of February 21, 2023. As noted by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, this number is down from the over 34,000 reservations the company reported on November 7, 2022. Lucid will likely be busy, however, as the Saudi government agreed last year to purchase up to 100,000 Lucid vehicles over the following ten years.

Disclosure: I am not a LCID shareholder.

